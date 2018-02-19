Image caption Robert Kirwan resigned after 24 years as a police officer

A former police superintendent from Wrexham who assaulted a taxi driver in a row over the route he was being driven home has been fined.

CCTV footage showed Robert Kirman trying to drag Sardesh Hassan from his car in Wrexham in August last year.

Kirman, 47, admitted assault, criminal damage and a public order offence at Flintshire Magistrates' Court and was ordered to pay £1,384.

He quit his role as superintendent for North Wales Police last week.

The court heard Mr Hassan picked up Kirman, who said he had drunk 10 pints of lager, and his partner from Marchwiel, near Wrexham, after a rock concert.

He was forced to drive along country lanes because of a series of road closures.

'Feared kidnap'

The court heard this caused Kirman to become aggressive, telling Mr Hassan he would "smash your face in" and banging on the glass separating the driver and passengers.

Apollo Taxis told Mr Hassan to drive to Wrexham town centre for safety, where Kirman tried to drag him out of the car.

Defending barrister Neil Usher told the court Kirman had become confused and thought he was being taken off route because he was being kidnapped.

District Judge Richard Williams said: "The complainant is entirely blameless and did nothing whatsoever to cause or contribute in way towards what happened to him."

Kirman was fined £733, ordered to pay £366 compensation for the damage and £200 loss of earnings, together with £85 prosecution costs.