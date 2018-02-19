Image copyright Google

A 21-year-old man will appear in court on Monday accused of attempted murder.

A 36-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital following an incident in Denbighshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Clwyd Street, Ruthin, at about 01:45 GMT.

A woman, 21, who was also arrested has been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police said specially trained officers are supporting the family of the injured individual, and they have renewed an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.