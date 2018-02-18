Image copyright Google

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a pub in Flintshire which started at Sunday lunchtime.

The Travellers' Inn, just off the A55 near Caerwys, had to be evacuated when the fire started.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent three crews to the scene following the callout at 14:12 GMT.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said one man was currently being treated at the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman said the blaze had been contained to the kitchen area.