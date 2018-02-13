Image copyright Family photo Image caption James Hughes died from brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation

A mother accused of murdering her baby had a history of self-harm and depression, a court has heard.

Hannah Turtle, 22, from Shotton, Flinstshire, was "tearful and anxious" at a GP appointment a few weeks after her son James was born.

Her partner Ian Hughes told Mold Crown Court that Ms Turtle had said she had had mental health problems at the start of their relationship.

She denies murder, ill-treatment and administering a poison.

James was admitted to hospital after he stopped breathing. Prosecutors said Ms Turtle had accepted she had stopped her child breathing on three occasions within a ten-day period.

The jury heard Mr Hughes had received a text from her after James' death saying what she had done would always hurt her and she would do anything "to get out of this nightmare".

Image caption Hannah Turtle denies murdering her son and administering poison

The jury heard from Mr Hughes that Ms Turtle had had a miscarriage a few months into their relationship but had quickly become pregnant again.

Prosecutor David Elias asked if Ms Turtle had shown signs that she was not coping following James' birth, or if he had concerns about her. Mr Hughes said "no" but she had been "feeling low".

The court heard Ms Turtle had suffered three slips or falls during her pregnancy and had had to go to hospital but the baby had not been harmed.

Mr Hughes also said Ms Turtle seemed happy during the pregnancy.

Image caption Hannah Turtle arriving at court for the first day of her trial on Monday

Cross examining, defence counsel Gordon Cole QC asked Mr Hughes about a visit to a GP the couple had made two weeks or so after James was born.

The doctor's records showed that Hannah was "tearful, anxious and had thoughts of self-harm".

Mr Hughes said he thought she was no more anxious than other new mothers were.

Asked about Ms Turtle's claims about her history, Ian Hughes agreed she had told him of her mental health problems and that she had alleged she had suffered abuse from her father in childhood.

Mr Cole put it to Mr Hughes that he no longer believed the allegations Hannah had made about her father.

"I don't know what to believe," he replied.

The trial continues.