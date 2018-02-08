Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Evans was a huge Everton supporter, his family said

A man who died in a road crash in Flintshire was "everybody's friend" and "lived life to the full", his family has said.

Joseph Evans, 49, was travelling in a car which collided with a heavy goods vehicle on the A548 in Sealand on Tuesday.

His younger sister was seriously injured and is recovering in hospital.

Mr Evans' family said he was "fun and outgoing" and "fitted 100 years into 49".

He went to Deeside High School and served his apprenticeship at Airbus, before working as an aircraft engineer around the world.

"Joe will be sorely missed by everyone who was fortunate to meet him and who held him in great affection," his family added.