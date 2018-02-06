Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The plans to revamp Collier's Park are a step closer following the agreement

Plans for a national football training centre in Wrexham have moved a step closer after the governing body gave its backing.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has made an in-principal commitment to invest in the centre at Collier's Park.

If it goes ahead the new National Development Centre would deliver training, coach education and player development.

The FAW said the move would be a significant investment in north Wales.

It is currently in talks with Wrexham Glyndwr University about the improvements to the facilities.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Maria Hinfelaar said it was "great news" for students on football and sports coaching degrees.

Ahead of an application being submitted to Wrexham council the plans will go on show at Wrexham Glyndwr University.