Image caption Mandy Cooke said the best equipment was available to treat babies

An £18m neonatal intensive care unit to look after sick and premature babies has opened in Denbighshire.

It follows controversial plans to downgrade maternity services at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan, which were scrapped three years ago amid protests.

Most of the funding has come from the Welsh Government.

Mandy Cooke, neonatal service manager, said the new unit would help to "provide the best care possible to families from across north Wales".

New mother Hannah Bower, 19, from nearby Rhuddlan, has been staying at the unit after her daughter, Nevaeh, was born five weeks prematurely.

"Before this, some people had to travel far for treatment that we get here now, and I just feel very privileged to live so close," she said.

The Sub-Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Centre (SuRNICC) at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd has high dependency and isolation units.