Five animals have died in a fire in a barn housing cattle
- 1 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five animals have died in an early morning barn fire in Flintshire.
Fire officers were called to a building in Moor Lane, Holywell, at about 02:30 GMT on Thursday and crews remains at the scene.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say the barn contained cattle, fertiliser and hay and the cause of the blaze is not yet clear.
The service have said they will investigate the cause of the fire.