Image copyright David Medcalf/ Geograph Image caption Ruthin School is an independent school where pupils can board

The head teacher of a top public school has warned pupils that being in a teenage relationship could hamper their chances of going to university.

Toby Belfield, principal of Ruthin School in Denbighshire, wrote an email to all students to try to deter them.

He said in his experience pupils in relationships at school were "at danger of academically underachieving".

He added while he would not expel them, he would give them the opportunity to "review their romantic situation".

"Parents choose Ruthin School because it is a top ranking academic institution," he explained.

"In my experience, students who are in a relationship, whilst at school, are at danger of academically underachieving.

"Therefore, if they devote their time to their studies, rather than the emotional turmoil connected with teenage romance, they will achieve higher grades and go to better universities.

"This is the primary objective of the school - to enable them to fulfil their academic potential and go to the best universities in the world. "

Image caption Toby Belfield said he wanted to dissuade teenage relationships

Mr Belfield told BBC Wales he would not hamper a student's chances of a university place by writing a less favourable reference if they had a boyfriend or girlfriend, but added: "My email was a generic one to all students, to try to dissuade them from being in a teenage relationship".

Mr Belfield said pupils with a boyfriend or girlfriend would "be given the opportunity to review their current romantic situation, and my belief is that they (and their parents) will put their education first".

The head teacher is no stranger to controversy - in previous emails he reportedly said he would not tolerate female pupils wearing skirts that "look like they are going to a nightclub" and "pathetic students pretending to be ill".