Image caption Rhyl was one of the worst-hit areas in the 2013 winter storms

Sea defences have been improved in a seaside town which was devastated by flooding in 2013.

Natural Resources Wales has installed a new penstock - a structure to manage water levels - in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

It will be operated manually during high tides and will "play a vital part" in protecting low-lying areas of the town.

It will back up the existing tidal flap which can become blocked.

About 400 people in east Rhyl were forced to leave their properties in December 2013 when severe storms breached the sea defences.