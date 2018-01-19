Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Christopher Jones has previous convictions for dangerous driving

A man who "used his vehicle as a weapon" and drove at pedestrians on the pavement has been jailed for 20 months.

A judge said Christopher Jones tried to intimated people in Rhyl, Denbighshire, before ramming his Ford Fiesta into a set of garden gates.

The court heard he had fallen out with a woman on the estate he targeted and was trying to "unsettle residents".

Jones, 31, of Bodelwyddan, was convicted of criminal damage and dangerous driving at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Rhys Rowlands banned him from driving for 40 months and made a five-year restraining order banning him from Rhydwen Drive and preventing him from approaching the woman he had fallen out with.

Jones, who admitted driving while disqualified, drove at 40-50mph (65-80km/h) in a 20mph (32km/h) zone.

Image copyright Google Image caption The court heard no-one was injured by Jones

The court heard there was animosity between him and some people living on Rhydwen Drive and that caused him to get behind the wheel on 22 July.

Jones drove over kerbs, mounted pavements and drove at people, with prosecuting barrister Jade Tufail saying he put lives at risk.

There was bad blood between Jones and a couple on the estate and he drove to her home, got out and shouted at her "you're next".

Jones claimed he was in his father's garage when four men approached with weapons, so he locked the garage and heard the men say they would go to his mother's home.

In panic, he said he drove there to check that she was OK but came under attack.

Defending barrister Simon Killeen said Jones had been on alcohol and drug courses while in custody and had obtained a qualification as a personal trainer to pursue a career when he was released.