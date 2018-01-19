Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Pendine Park resident Bill Evans raises a glass to the care home's new pop-up pub

A Wrexham care home has created its own pop-up pub for its 60 residents.

Staff at Pendine Park said they wanted to create a pub atmosphere, where as well as having a drink, residents can play dominoes, cards, bingo or take part in a pub quiz or even some dancing.

Owner Mario Kreft said: "We want to give residents the opportunity to enjoy a drink or two in moderation.

"It's ideal for residents who can't get out."

The "pub" serves two beers which have been specially brewed for it by a local micro-brewery, as well as cocktails and soft drinks.

Activities co-ordinator Christine Lewis said: "It's about jogging memories and allowing people the chance to have some quality time with their families and other residents and it certainly seems to work.

"One gentleman who rarely gets involved with activities came in and his face literally lit up. He even danced, enjoyed a pint of beer and was chatting and telling jokes."