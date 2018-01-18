Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There has been a big increase in Hepatitis A cases across North Wales

About 180 people at a secondary school will be offered a hepatitis A vaccination after one of the pupils contracted the virus.

Year 7 pupils as well as teaching and cleaning staff at Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin, Denbighshire, are being offered the vaccine on Monday as a precaution.

This latest case follows other hepatitis A cases across north Wales since the beginning of 2017.

The source of the infection is being investigated.

Hepatitis A spreads easily between children and young people, who will often not have symptoms but can still transmit infection to others, according to Public Health Wales.

Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant in health protection for Public Health Wales, said: "Symptoms can include flu-like illness such as tiredness, general aches and pains, headaches and fever, as well as loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pains, jaundice, very dark urine and itchy skin."

The latest case follows an outbreak in Denbighshire and south Gwynedd last year.

People thoroughly washing their hands after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food is the best way to prevent the virus spreading.

People are advised to contact their own GP or NHS Direct Wales if they have any concerns.

The hepatitis A vaccine is not routinely offered on the NHS as it is relatively rare in the UK.