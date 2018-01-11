North East Wales

Delays on A55 after four-vehicle crash in Flintshire

  • 11 January 2018
A four-vehicle crash on the A55 in Flintshire caused delays for drivers on the North Wales Expressway.

North Wales Police warned of heavy traffic westbound at Halkyn - between junction 33 for Flint and junction 32 for Holywell - after the collision.

Officers told commuters on Twitter that delays were "likely as people travel home from work".