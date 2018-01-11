Image copyright Roger Cornfoot/ Geograph

Police are investigating after a man died from a suspected heart attack while canoeing in Denbighshire.

The man, in his late 20s, was with a group of canoeists in the River Dee in Llangollen when he got into difficulty at about 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

He was a reservist soldier serving with the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh.

North Wales Police is investigating his death. An Army spokesman said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time."