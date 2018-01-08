Image copyright North Wales Police

A man who denies murdering a woman and wounding a man in a stabbing incident will go on trial in February.

Laura Jayne Stuart, 33, died after the incident in Denbigh on 12 August, while David Roberts was injured.

Jason Cooper, 28, from Denbigh, pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Stuart and also denied wounding Mr Roberts with intent, at a hearing in October.

His trial, expected to last two weeks, is due to start on 19 February at Mold Crown Court.