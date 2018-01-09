Cutting music services in schools will make musical pursuits "a preserve of the elite", parents and unions have warned.

Wrexham council needs to cut £13m from its budget and has proposed scrapping the service to save £300,000.

Instead, the council said schools will "have the option" of using their own funding to continue providing music services.

But parents and unions have reacted angrily to the plans.

Music services for schools vary across Wales. Some councils, such as Cardiff, have cut the budget and replaced it with specific funding for music within the broader schools budget.

In October, Wrexham council's leader Mark Pritchard warned the local authority had "no more money left" in the pot.

The council's executive committee will meet on Tuesday to consider the plans and finalise the latest round of spending cuts.

The Welsh Local Government Association said the "ability to provide non-statutory services has to be considered within the context of unprecedented financial challenges".

Schools' music services provided by the council includes peripatetic instrument tuition (tutors visiting different schools), facilitating orchestras and youth choirs.

Lynne Thomas formed Friends of Wrexham Music Service, a group of parents who want to see the service saved.

She said they feared the cuts would mean music would only be accessible "for the elite".

"I think it's quite readily proven that music builds confidence, forms friendships and helps with conversation. I just can't believe they are considering taking music services away," she said.

"Schools don't have a penny to spare, the music services won't be able to function without full funding."

A music support group say its members were concerned about the future for leisure-time music groups if cuts continue.

"Research has shown that music education benefits in many way, from improving language and literacy skills to reducing stress and anxiety," said Abby Charles, Wales manager of Making Music.

Wrexham council proposes to make £50,000 available, on a means tested basis, from April 2019.

In written objections to the council, the head teachers' union NAHT Cymru and teachers' union NASUWT Cymru also raised concerns schools do not have the funds to continue this service.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wrexham council leader Mark Pritchard said 'there is no more money left' in October

NASUWT Cymru warned: "It seems likely that all of the money will have to come from parents.

"As a vocal supporter of equality, the NASUWT would oppose this as it would make musical pursuits an exclusive preserve of children from the more affluent sectors of society, as it would push musical pursuits out of financial reach of Wrexham's more socio-economically deprived children."

The WLGA said councils "recognise the value and importance" of providing music in education services.

But it said: "According to the Wales Audit Office, core funding for local government has reduced by nearly £800m or 20% since 2011-12.

"As a result of such inordinate financial pressures, all councils will have to continue to make tough decisions and to prioritise their resources in order to protect statutory services."