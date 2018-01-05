Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Mold Crown Court was told Tesfai's exact speed was not known

A speeding driver who hit a pedestrian and drove off before hiding his car in a field has been jailed for three years.

Surjit Singh was thrown into the air and left with life-threatening injuries in the road after he was hit by Temesgen Tesfai's car on 22 November.

Mold Crown Court heard Tesfai, 27, of Wrexham, should not have been driving as he does not have a driving licence.

He admitted causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

Mr Singh was crossing the road from a Co-op store in the town when he was hit, thrown into the air and landed on top of a nearby parked car.

Tesfai sped off, overtaking three vehicles waiting at a red traffic light in order to get away.

'You didn't even stop'

He then ditched his car in a field 10 miles (16km) away and removed the number plates, but it was discovered by a dog walker later that night.

When spoken to by police, he claimed he had sold the car two months earlier, but CCTV footage showed him leaving his home in the car minutes before the crash and returning afterwards.

Judge David Hale told Tesfai he had been "driving like an idiot", breaking the 20mph (32kph) speed limit outside a school - although the exact speed is not known.

"All you were concerned about was getting away," he said.

Mr Singh had a fractured skull and a bleed to the brain after the crash. He needed two operations and was unable to work for six months.

The court heard Tesfai had multiple convictions for driving while disqualified, but had never bothered to get a driving licence.

Myles Wilson, defending, said Tesfai accepted he was disqualified from driving and not insured at the time.

He was jailed for three years, banned from driving for six years and ordered to take an extended driving test.

After the hearing, Sgt Raymond Williams, from North Wales Police Roads Policing Unit, said the local community were "key in helping us identify and trace the offender".

He added: "This was an appalling incident which caused serious injuries to the victim. Tesfai's dangerous, selfish and criminal behaviour has rightly resulted in a custodial sentence and I am sure residents and motorists will be relieved that he is now behind bars."