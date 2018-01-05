Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption The branch is Ruthin will shut in April

Barclays Bank is to shut two banks in Denbighshire prompting concerns the area is becoming a bank-free zone.

Branches in Denbigh and Ruthin will close in April. The bank said online banking meant fewer customers were visiting branches.

It said customers could use branches in Mold, Llangollen Rhyl and Prestatyn or access services at post offices.

Plaid Cymru and Conservatives politicians have said the closures will hit businesses.

NatWest has already closed branches in the county.

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru's North Wales AM, said: "In terms of the town centres, these closures will inevitably have an impact on footfall as fewer people will feel the need to come to town centre to use the bank. What are the implications for other town-centre businesses?

"As the banks abandon our towns, we urgently need to develop a people's bank for Wales that will provide the support that small businesses and customers need."

Clwyd West Conservative AM Darren Millar tweeted: "Just been notified that Barclays intend to close their Ruthin branch in April.

"What a wonderful way to wish their loyal customers a happy new year. I've demanded a meeting with decision makers."