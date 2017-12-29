Bus travel was disrupted on some routes in Wrexham and Flintshire on Friday morning due to snowy conditions, according to Arriva Bus Wales.

Routes serving Mold, Hope, Hawarden and Leeswood were affected for a short time.

North Wales Police had also warned about difficult driving conditions on routes in south Gwynedd.

The bus company said all but one service had returned to normal.

Its DB1 service, between Chester and Mold, is staying on main roads between Hope and Mold.