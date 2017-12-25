Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Bishop of St Asaph says there has not been any negative reaction to the visit

The Bishop of St Asaph celebrated the first Christmas Day service inside Wrexham's new prison HMP Berwyn.

The Rt Rev Gregory Cameron attended the category C prison's purpose-built chapel for the service.

He said: "Although the men are, of course, separated from their own families at Christmas, we want them to know that we welcome them as members of our local church family."

It was led by senior chaplain, the Rev Alan Pierce-Jones, at 09:30 GMT.

The bishop added: "On one level it's quite unremarkable. I'm a priest ministering to a congregation who'd like my presence.

"On another level, Jesus himself singled out the homeless and those in prison as deserving special attention.

"Fundamentally I believe there's no better place for a bishop to be on Christmas Day than in prison."