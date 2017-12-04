From the section

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption A 2013 custody picture of Archer

A prolific shoplifter with almost 400 previous convictions is back behind bars.

David Archer, 62, from Rhyl, was sentenced to 26 weeks jail after admitting stealing alcohol and possessing a lock knife.

Llandudno Magistrates heard he had already served 33 years in prison - "considerably more than a person for murder".

The latest cases brought his record of offences to 396, mostly for thefts.

Archer's solicitor Roger Thomas described him as a "broken man" and "completely institutionalised".

James Neary, prosecuting, said the value of the spirits he stole from shops in Prestatyn and Rhos-on-Sea was £178.

Archer had told police he found the knife outside a doctor's surgery and intended to take it to the police station.