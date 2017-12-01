Image copyright Google

A motorist in his 50s has died following a collision in Flintshire on Thursday.

The driver of the Land Rover Defender was airlifted to the Stoke trauma centre after the incident involving a BMW 1 series car near Afonwen, between Mold and Denbigh.

The A541 was closed for several hours while an investigation got underway.

Police said the deceased man was from the Mold area.

Officers said both vehicles involved were travelling towards Denbigh when the collision happened at about 14:00 GMT.

An appeal has been made for any witnesses to come forward.