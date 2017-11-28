Image copyright Google Image caption Staff and pupils will be vaccinated at Ysgol Emmanuel on Wednesday

About 150 children and 30 staff have been offered a vaccination following an outbreak of hepatitis A affecting a family in Denbighshire.

There are now seven confirmed cases, the latest being a child linked to Ysgol Emmanuel in Rhyl.

Vaccinations are being offered to staff and pupils at the school on Wednesday.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said it was continuing to investigate the outbreak, along with Conwy and Denbighshire councils.

PHW said the latest cases are not linked with an outbreak of hepatitis A in the area earlier this year.

It said the vaccination was being offered as a precaution as the infection spreads easily between children, who will often not have symptoms but can still transmit the infection.

The vaccination is not routinely offered on the NHS as hepatitis A is rare in the UK.

Symptoms can include flu-like illness such as tiredness, aches and pains, fever, as well as loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, very dark urine and itchy skin.

PHW said thorough hand washing was the best way to prevent the virus spreading.