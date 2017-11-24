Two new theatres and two temporary units are being opened at Wrexham Maelor Hospital to restore endoscopy and day surgery services.

Two units closed in 2016 and two more shut in September over "inconsistencies" with air ventilation systems.

The endoscopy suite also closed this year. Some patients had to receive treatment at another hospital.

The health board said it had taken "swift action" to restore services.

It is to open two mobile or temporary theatres in January for about six months.

By next March two "modular" or more permanent theatres will also open as part of a £3m development funded by the Welsh Government.

Health board chief executive Gary Doherty said: "We are pleased that we have been able to take swift action to improve this situation.

"These new facilities will ensure that people in Wrexham and the surrounding area will continue to receive a high quality service going forward."