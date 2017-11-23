Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Daniel Sanders once played doubles with former British tennis No 1 Tim Henman

A tennis body has apologised for not protecting children after a Wrexham coach sexually abused a girl.

Daniel Sanders, a former professional player, was jailed for six years in July after admitting eight counts of sexual activity with a child.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the sport's governing body in the UK, said the actions they had taken to protect children were "not enough".

A spokesman said an independent inquiry was taking place into what happened.

Sanders, originally from Wrexham, once played doubles with Tim Henman and played his last professional match in 1996.

He then began a coaching career in Wrexham and later moved to Merriott, Somerset.

When jailed in July, the 42-year-old was told he "took advantage" of the girl during a six-month period.

'Lessons to be learned'

The LTA say they have launched a formal independent inquiry into Wrexham Tennis Centre and the offences which took place.

A spokesman said: "Nothing is more important to us than the safety of children who play tennis.

"Creating a secure, respectful environment for those in our sport is our top priority as an organisation

"We have always been committed to having the best safeguarding procedures possible at every level of the game, but in this case the actions we took were not enough, and we apologise sincerely for the impact on all those affected.

"Now that the legal case has come to a conclusion, we decided to undertake a wide-ranging, independent inquiry into Wrexham Tennis Centre and this case.

"The inquiry will look at what lessons everyone in tennis can learn and we will publish its findings once it is complete.

"We are also continuing to engage and work with those who have been directly affected by what happened to ensure they have the support they need and that we, and tennis clubs nationwide, set and uphold the highest standards possible in this area."