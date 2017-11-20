Image copyright PA

North Wales' only refuge for men fleeing domestic abuse has appealed for more funding to keep it going.

The Domestic Abuse Safety Unit in Shotton, Flintshire can accommodate two men at a time, but it wants to be able to house fathers with their children.

It is funded by Flintshire council, but the current settlement will come to an end in March.

Staff said demand for the unit has outstripped supply since the first men were helped there in June 2016.

"On the first day of opening we had five referrals for those two bed spaces," said project manager Emma Glover.

"And following that we've accommodated 10 male victims, and we've had 30 referrals that have been refused either because the refuge has been full or they just weren't suitable for the project."

Flintshire council has been contacted for a comment.

One user, who did not want to be named, spent six months at the unit after leaving his wife following an abusive eight year marriage.

"It was controlling. I wasn't allowed to go out on my own. I had to describe, if I did go out, where I'd been, who I'd seen," he said.

"It came to the point where I was frightened to leave the house for more than an hour.

"It got worse.... I suppose, in hindsight, I should have seen it happening. But when you are in the thick of it, you don't."

Out of desperation he rang Women's Aid and found the refuge.

"It was a space that I really needed to get my own thoughts about what I was going to do," he said.

"When you have been in that kind of relationship for so long you can't even think and decide things for yourself and it takes a while to get used to that."