Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption William Stringfellow was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud

A man behind a £700,000 scam involving a magazine business which pretended to raise cash for emergency services has been jailed for four years.

William Stringfellow, 51, from Shotton, Flintshire, was sentenced along with five others at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Judge Niclas Parry said it was a "despicable" fraud conspiracy, taking advantage of people's generosity.

Only £5,000 was paid to the emergency services, the court heard.

The court heard Emergency Support Services, based at Shotton, had pretended to be a charitable organisation working on behalf of 999 services.

Workers cold-called businesses and persuaded them they were launching campaigns to raise awareness of issues such as drug abuse and internet safety.

Cold calls

Businesses were urged to pay for adverts in a magazine and were told the money would be donated to the emergency services.

But only a small number of magazines were printed.

Peter Moss, defending, said Stringfellow, who had been convicted by a jury of conspiracy to defraud between 2009 and 2013, earned £100,000 income from the alleged activity.

Other defendants pleaded guilty to their part in the conspiracy to defraud.

Gary Chare, 31, of Connah's Quay, Flintshire, and Leah Lewis, 33, from Shotton, whose lawyer said had failed to correct customers who believed they were making charitable donations, both received two-year suspended jail terms and must do 300 hours unpaid work.

Former nurse Beverley Meakins, 57, from Oakenholt, Flintshire, and Karl Roderick, 29, from Connah's Quay, received 18-month suspended prison terms with 200 hours unpaid work.

Daniel Glachan, 25, from Buckley, Flintshire, was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence and must do 100 hours unpaid work.