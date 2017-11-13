Image caption Carl Sargeant died on Tuesday after an investigation was launched into his conduct

An inquest into the death of former Welsh Labour minister Carl Sargeant will be opened on Monday.

The 49-year-old married father-of-two, who had been Alyn and Deeside AM since 2003, was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay, Flintshire, on Tuesday.

It is understood Mr Sargeant took his own life, four days after being sacked from his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children.

He was removed amid allegations he had "touched or groped" a number of women.

Mr Sargeant was facing a party investigation into claims about inappropriate personal conduct and had been suspended from the Welsh Labour party when he died.

Meanwhile, fresh claims about bullying in the Welsh Government have been made by a former adviser to Wales' first minister.

Steve Jones said he agreed with former cabinet minister Leighton Andrews, who has described a "toxic" atmosphere at the top of the administration.

The Welsh assembly's business last week was cancelled as a mark of respect following his death.

Mr Sargeant's family called him "the glue that bound us together", adding they were "devastated beyond words".

Image caption North Wales Police was called to an address in Connah's Quay on Tuesday morning

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death and paid tribute to "a friend as well as a colleague".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr Sargeant's death was "deeply shocking news" while Prime Minister Theresa May said her "heart goes out to Carl Sargeant's friends and family".

Mr Jones sacked Mr Sargeant from his frontbench after the first minister learned of a number of alleged incidents involving women.

There will be an independent inquiry into how Mr Jones handled the case.

The north Wales coroner will formally open the inquest in Ruthin on Monday.