A zoo where a big cat escaped - and remains on the loose - is to be put under scrutiny by inspectors.

The Eurasian lynx, about twice the size of a domestic cat, escaped from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom, near Aberystwyth at some point in the last three weeks.

The zoo has been closed while staff try to capture the Lynx.

Ceredigion Council will carry out an inspection of the zoo later this month.

The wild cat is described as being tan and white with dark spots on her back and legs, with a thick, stubby tail which is no more than six inches long.

It is believed Lilleth escaped after making a "giant leap" over an electrified fence to get out of the zoo.

While there have been a number of sightings of the Lynx, she has evaded capture and was, at one point, thought to be hiding in bushes near the zoo.

Ceredigion Council and Dyfed-Powys Police said they have tried a "range of measures" to capture the Lynx, and are now using baited traps.

The council said a vet had been brought in to make sure the right tactics are being used to recapture the big cat.

A post-mortem of a sheep found dead on land near the zoo showed "traumatic injury" but experts have been unable to say if the missing lynx was responsible.

The council and police have urged the public to remain vigilant, and not to approach the animal if it is spotted.