A pledge to eliminate daytime work involving lane closures on a major road in north Wales has been extended until next year.

Transport Secretary Ken Skates said the A55 between junction 11 and the English border would have no such lane closures until September 2018.

The announcement extends the pledge which has been in place for that section of the A55 since April.

Emergency work will still take place where necessary to keep the road safe.

Mr Skates commissioned a study in April to identify improvements which could be made to the A55, a road he described as a "vital economic artery".

The study revealed a need to reduce congestion at critical times which prompted Mr Skates to make the pledge.

The extension of the pledge comes as the Welsh Government publishes recommendations from its report into further A55 resilience improvements, with all construction work as a result of the study completed overnight until at least next September.

Mr Skates said: "I hope today's announcements will mean communities and businesses in north Wales and beyond can look forward with confidence to continued improvements and limited disruption, with the prospect of major improvements to come."