Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wrexham and Chester football clubs are just 14 miles apart across the Wales-England border

Football fans at Wednesday's Chester against Wrexham cross-border derby have been urged to be on "their best behaviour".

The National League game at Chester's Deva Stadium is the first since 2013 where visiting fans do not have to use club-approved travel for derby matches.

Both clubs, Cheshire Police and North Wales Police campaigned for away fans to be able to travel independently.

A football-loving police boss hopes supporters enjoy a "good-natured" game.

"I would like to urge both sets of fans to be on their best behaviour for this fixture," said North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones.

"I was always of the view that there was no need for travel restrictions on the match and I had made both Cheshire and North Wales Police aware of my views.

"I am pleased to say that the supporters of both Wrexham and Chester have justified my confidence in them and shown that these games can be played in an atmosphere of friendly rivalry.

"Those fans need to be aware though that if trouble kicks off in Chester then we could see the re-imposition of bubble restrictions for the foreseeable future which would again spoil our enjoyment of the closest international rivalry in British club football."

Image caption North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones is a Wrexham season-ticket holder

The rivalry was classified as a so-called 'bubble game' where away fans had to travel to derby matches on designated transport, usually club coaches, from specific pick-up points although the two clubs are just 14 miles apart.

But Mr Jones, a Wrexham season-ticket holder, thinks Wednesday night's televised game should have been a midday weekend fixture for "public safety".

"Whilst I am pleased that normal policing arrangements are in place for this game, it would have been better if the match was played at 12 noon on a Saturday or Sunday and not in the evening. TV rights should not take precedence over public safety."

The Wrexham and Chester rivalry stretches back to the first league game in 1931 and Mr Jones hopes the "vibrant and passionate atmosphere" will continue after January's game in Chester passed without incident.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Wrexham v Chester football rivalry stretches back to the first league game in 1931

"As long as it remains good-natured that is the best way to ensure that matches between the two clubs can take place with independent travel to and from games," he said.

"That will in turn ensure that as many supporters as possible can enjoy the special atmosphere that local derbies create."

"If things go well again then hopefully the fixture will continue to take place under normal conditions which will be a great result for both clubs and both sets of fans."