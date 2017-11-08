Image copyright Google

About 40 people linked to a day nursery in Rhyl have been offered a hepatitis A vaccination following an outbreak amongst a family.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said there were four confirmed cases of the infection with one child attending the Fun Days nursery.

A vaccination session will take place for staff and children on Thursday.

There is no link with an outbreak of hepatitis A in the area earlier this year.

Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant in health protection at PHW, said: "Hepatitis A is a viral infection, usually short lived that has unpleasant symptoms but is rarely serious.

"Children often only have a very mild illness or do not have symptoms at all."

Hepatitis A facts

An infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus.

Anyone can be infected with hepatitis A - a large number of people who become infected contract the virus abroad.

The virus is excreted in faeces and can be passed onto people when something contaminated (e.g. food, water) is put in the mouth.

Complications are rare. Most people make a full recovery within two months. The illness can be more severe in people over 50.

Anyone infected needs to be assessed by a doctor. There is no specific treatment.

Source: Public Health Wales