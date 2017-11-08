Vaccinations offered after hepatitis A outbreak in Rhyl
About 40 people linked to a day nursery in Rhyl have been offered a hepatitis A vaccination following an outbreak amongst a family.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said there were four confirmed cases of the infection with one child attending the Fun Days nursery.
A vaccination session will take place for staff and children on Thursday.
There is no link with an outbreak of hepatitis A in the area earlier this year.
Dr Christopher Johnson, consultant in health protection at PHW, said: "Hepatitis A is a viral infection, usually short lived that has unpleasant symptoms but is rarely serious.
"Children often only have a very mild illness or do not have symptoms at all."
Hepatitis A facts
- An infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus.
- Anyone can be infected with hepatitis A - a large number of people who become infected contract the virus abroad.
- The virus is excreted in faeces and can be passed onto people when something contaminated (e.g. food, water) is put in the mouth.
- Complications are rare. Most people make a full recovery within two months. The illness can be more severe in people over 50.
- Anyone infected needs to be assessed by a doctor. There is no specific treatment.
Source: Public Health Wales