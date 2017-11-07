Flintshire Bridge reopens following demonstration
- 7 November 2017
- From the section North East Wales
A bridge in Flintshire was closed in both directions for two hours due to a demonstration early on Tuesday.
North Wales Police said the industrial action started at 06:00 GMT and the A548 Flintshire Bridge was shut for safety.
The demonstration took place between Tenth Avenue, Deeside, and the B5129 Kelsterton Road, Connah's Quay.
Traffic around the area was slow as a result but the bridge reopened just after 08:00.