160 homes planned for fields near Mold's Alun School
- 5 November 2017
About 160 new homes could be built on fields at the rear of Mold's Alun School in Flintshire.
Developer Wates Residential wants to build two, three and four-bed homes on the Flintshire council-owned land off Gwern Road.
A council report advises councillors to give the plans the go-ahead at a committee meeting on Wednesday.
It said 36 objection letters had been received with some concerns about "overdevelopment".