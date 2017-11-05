Image copyright Google Image caption The land is at the rear of the Alun School and homes on Upper Bryn Coch

About 160 new homes could be built on fields at the rear of Mold's Alun School in Flintshire.

Developer Wates Residential wants to build two, three and four-bed homes on the Flintshire council-owned land off Gwern Road.

A council report advises councillors to give the plans the go-ahead at a committee meeting on Wednesday.

It said 36 objection letters had been received with some concerns about "overdevelopment".