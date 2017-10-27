Wrexham Waterworld centre's £1.5m revamp unveiled
- 27 October 2017
- From the section North East Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A leisure centre in Wrexham has officially reopened after a £1.5m revamp.
Improvements at Waterworld include a new indoor cycling studio with virtual software.
There is also a new reception area, while the gym, changing rooms and cafe have undergone refurbishments.
Wrexham council has spent £2.7m in total on its leisure centres.