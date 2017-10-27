Image caption Liam Rosney (blue shirt) and Victoria Rosney (long blonde hair) at Mold Magistrate's Court

A man has denied causing the death by dangerous driving of the mother of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman.

Carol Boardman, 75, died after a collision with a vehicle while on her bike in Flintshire in July 2016.

Liam Rosney, 31, from Connah's Quay, Flintshire, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday to deny the charge.

He and wife Victoria Rosney, 31, also denied intending to pervert the course of justice by allegedly deleting data from two mobile phones.

Mr Rosney is accused of driving a Mitsubishi Warrior dangerously, at the junction of Mold Road and Ffordd Llanarth, in Connah's Quay, on July 15, 2016.

Mrs Boardman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash but died in the early hours of the next day.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that the trial, expected to last for five days, would start on July 9.

A pre-trial review will be held in June 2018, and the defendants have been granted bail.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Chris Boardman tweeted a picture and tribute to his mother Carol after her death

Chris Boardman, 49, who won individual pursuit gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games and bronze in the individual time trial at Atlanta 1996, has previously posted a tribute to his mother on social media on behalf of the family.

He said: "Our mum was the most positive outgoing person you could ever hope to meet and her generosity of spirit inspired everyone she met.

"Many of our childhood memories involve my mother and the outdoors, walking out over Hoylake sandbank, swimming in the deep gullies or hunting for fossils on Llandegla Moor in north Wales.

"Wanting to share her passion for cycling, even well into her 70s, she often took groups of young novices out on their first forays into north Wales."