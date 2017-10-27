Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tyler Denton died following the stabbing while her sisters and father required hospital treatment.

A 21-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to murdering a woman and attempting to murder members of her family.

Redvers Bickley, from Rhyl, Denbighshire, appeared at Mold Crown Court via video link from Manchester, and denied murdering Tyler Denton, 25, from Rhyl on September 10, 2017.

He also denied the attempted murders of Paul, Shannen and Cody Denton.

The court heard Mr Bickley accepted causing the injuries to the victims.

In a statement, her family described Tyler Denton as a "gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much adored auntie and special friend to all".

Gasps were heard from the public gallery as he entered his plea.

Defence barrister Nigel Power QC said his client accepted causing the injuries which led to the death of Tyler Denton and the injuries suffered by her sisters and father.

Police were called to Llys Aderyn Du at 23:45 BST after receiving reports that four people had been stabbed.

An ambulance took the family to Glan Clwyd Hospital at Bodelwyddan, where Tyler Denton was pronounced dead and Paul, Cody and Shannen Denton required treatment.

The defendant was remanded in custody and no bail application was made.

A trial, expected to last seven days, was listed by Judge Rhys Rowlands for March 5, 2018.