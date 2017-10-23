North East Wales

Llay woman's unexplained death not suspicious

Police at the scene in Llay
Image caption The scene was cordoned off

The unexplained death of a woman in Wrexham county is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Emergency services attended a medical emergency in Ffordd Mabon, Llay, on Saturday morning.

The woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital but later died.

North Wales Police said officers were supporting the family and the coroner has been informed.

