A house fire was caused by a firework being lit inside the property, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.

A man, woman and three children escaped injury in the incident at Heol y Plas, Cefn Mawr, Wrexham, on Monday morning.

Tim Owen, from the fire service, said: "This firework was accessible and ignited by a young child. This family have been lucky this morning that no-one was injured."

It gutted the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the property.

The fire service was called to the scene at about 08:20 BST.

Occupier Jess Smith said: "Please do not think that this type of incident will not happen to you because it can easily happen to anyone and ensure that you have educated your children about the dangers of fireworks.

"It only took a minute for the firework to go off and completely destroy the kitchen."

Mr Owen added: "We cannot over emphasise that the best way to reduce the number of injuries during bonfire celebrations is by attending organised events."