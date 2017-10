Image copyright Getty Images

Wrexham council is expected to start a public consultation on plans to cut £13m from services as it tries to balance its books.

It includes putting up school dinners by 5p to raise £22,000 and hiving off some community centres.

The council has saved £52m since 2008, but more savings are needed over the next two years, according to a report.

The executive board is due to sign off on is 'Difficult Decisions' consultation document on Tuesday.