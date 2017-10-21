A woman has died following an incident at a property in Wrexham.

North Wales Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Ffordd Mabon, Llay, Wrexham, at about 06:35 BST on Saturday morning after reports of a "medical emergency".

The woman was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital but has since died.

Police are treating the death as "unexplained" and officers are supporting the family.

A police cordon has been set up and forensic officers are at the scene.