North East Wales

Antisocial behaviour clampdown in Brymbo, Wrexham

Police car

Police have launched a clampdown on antisocial behaviour in a Wrexham community.

Action is being taken in Brymbo due to claims that large groups of youths have been causing "intimidation" to the public as well as criminal damage.

"The alarm and distress caused has also affected local businesses," said a North Wales Police spokesperson.

A dispersal order has been put in place meaning police can take action and move people on.

Related Topics