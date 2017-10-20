Image copyright Google

A community is rallying to replace cash stolen from an elderly couple targeted by thieves during Storm Ophelia.

They stole a "substantial quantity" of money after posing as police to trick their way into the couple's home in Llay, Wrexham, on Monday evening.

Resident Janet Osborne set up a crowd funding page which has, so far, raised £400. "It's a despicable and mean crime," she said.

Thieves told the pair they needed to turn off their water due to the storm.

After they left, the couple noticed money missing and their property had been searched, said Det Insp Mark Hughes from North Wales Police.