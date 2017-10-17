North East Wales

Thieves pretend to be police to target elderly couple

Thieves stole a "substantial quantity of cash" from an elderly couple's home by pretending to be police officers.

The two thieves said they needed to turn the water stop-clock off because of damage from Storm Ophelia around 19:45 BST on 16 October.

After they left the couple, who live in Llay, Wrexham, noticed money missing and their closet had been searched.

Det Insp Mark Hughes described it as a "particularly mean crime against an elderly couple in their own home".

North Wales Police is searching for the two men and has warned residents to "be aware of cold callers".

