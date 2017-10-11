From the section

Image caption Hannah Turtle is accused of giving James an antidepressant drug

A 22-year-old woman will go on trial in January after denying murdering her seven-week-old son.

Hannah Turtle, from Shotton, Flintshire, pleaded not guilty to murder, three charges of ill-treatment and two of administering poison to her son James Hughes.

He died on 13 June 2016 after he was allegedly given antidepressants.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the trial will take place at Mold Crown Court from 29 January 2018.

It is expected to last between two and three weeks.