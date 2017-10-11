Image caption Matthew Cassidy died after an attack in Connah's Quay in May

A man has been appeared before magistrates in Wrexham charged with the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Cassidy.

Leslie Baines, 48, from Connah's Quay, Flintshire, was remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

Mr Cassidy, from Liverpool, was fatally stabbed at a house in the town on 29 May.

Another man - David Woods, 19, from Liverpool - was remanded in custody on the same charge in June.