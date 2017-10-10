Image caption Matthew Cassidy died after an attack in Connah's Quay in May

A second man has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Matthew Cassidy in Flintshire.

Mr Cassidy, from Liverpool, was fatally stabbed at a property in Connah's Quay on 29 May.

Lesley Peter Baines, 48, from Connah's Quay, will appear before Wrexham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

David John Woods, 19, from Liverpool, was charged with Mr Cassidy's murder in June and remanded in custody.

Det Insp Gary Kelly, of North Wales Police, said: "A number of people have been arrested as part of this enquiry and we will continue to investigate the full circumstances."