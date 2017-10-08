Holywell hit-and-run crash: Police arrest man, 25
- 8 October 2017
A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in which a man suffered "serious life-changing injuries".
North Wales Police said a 25-year-old had been arrested following the incident on 6 October in Holywell, Flintshire.
Sgt Leigh Evans said officers had also traced a blue Ford Mondeo in connection with the incident.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.