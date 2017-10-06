Toyota marks 25th anniversary at Deeside

Image caption The Deeside factory originally employed 70 staff

Toyota is to celebrate 25 years of manufacturing with a ceremony at its Deeside engine plant.

The factory, which opened in 1992, has produced over three million engines and now employs 620 people.

The "advanced manufacturing" factory is the only plant outside of Japan to produce Toyota's hybrid engine.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates and Wales Office minister Guto Bebb will be attending the ceremony on Friday.

Toyota UK director Jim Crosbie said Friday was as an "opportunity for everyone involved with Toyota in Wales to celebrate the achievements".